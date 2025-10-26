The Bills didn’t get a vintage first half from Josh Allen, but they didn’t need it because James Cook flipped the script. With Buffalo’s passing rhythm sputtering and “hero ball” creeping back into a few snaps, the third-year back bailed out the offense, ripping a 64-yard touchdown to break the game open and piling up first-half yardage.

By the break, Buffalo led 19-3 despite Allen going 6-of-13 for 66 yards as the passing game searched for cohesion.

Bills RB James Cook’s 216 rushing yards are the most by any player within the first three quarters of a game since 2018 (Derrick Henry, 219). They are also one more than the Panthers have allowed in a full game this season, per ESPN’s David Newton on X, formerly Twitter. As of now, Buffalo leads Carolina 40-9.

That explosion reframed the afternoon. Instead of forcing throws, the Bills leaned into a ground game that repeatedly gashed Carolina’s front and stabilized the offense while the defense dictated field position.

Cook’s early century mark, the third time he’s eclipsed 100 before halftime in his career, underscored how his big-play gear can carry the load when the aerial attack is choppy. Buffalo built drives off chunk runs and short fields, letting Allen pick his spots rather than chase off-platform highlights.

Defensively, Buffalo smothered Carolina’s offense for most of the day, shrinking windows and forcing hurried decisions. The complementary formula looked familiar: run game, pass rush, and situational finishing, the kind of blueprint the Bills needed after recent uneven weeks.

There was a cloud, though. Star defensive tackle Ed Oliver exited with a biceps injury and was ruled out, a potentially significant development given his early impact this season, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on X. Buffalo’s defense has ridden Oliver’s interior disruption in key moments this year, and his status looms as the Bills try to reset their season arc.

If Cook keeps hitting explosives and the defense holds serve, Buffalo won’t need style points from the passing game to close this one out. For today, the ground game is the headline, and it’s a historic one.