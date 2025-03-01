After three years with the Carolina Panthers, Austin Corbett will become an unrestricted free agent once the new league year begins on March 12. With his future unclear, the veteran guard was not happy with the way ESPN Panthers reporter David Newton portrayed him ahead of the offseason.

Corbett took offense to a report from Newton stating that he “wants to play for a team where there isn't competition” at his position. The 29-year-old responded by calling out Newton's journalism tactics, saying the reporter “doesn't know a thing” about him.

“David Newton claims he NEEDS to be in our locker room when we're getting out of practice/showers to know us on a personal level and share our stories,” Corbett tweeted. “Yet after three years together, he doesn't know a thing about me.”

Corbett signed a three-year deal with the Panthers in free agency in 2022. He restructured that deal in 2023 but still saw his contract expire at the conclusion of the 2024 season. As an integral part of Carolina's offensive line, Corbett developed a significant rapport with Bryce Young over the past year.

However, despite his importance to the team, Corbett has played just nine games over the past two seasons. He remained efficient when on the field, but various injuries have recently limited his overall effectiveness. A torn bicep in Week 5 prematurely ended his 2024 campaign.

Even with the injuries, Corbett is expected to be one of the top interior offensive linemen of the 2025 free agency class. His excellence at both guard and center is a valuable asset any team would desire.

Panthers enter free agency with limited cap space

Austin Corbett will be one of 21 players currently on the Panthers roster who will become an unrestricted free agent soon. He joins Shaq Thompson, Andy Dalton, Xavier Woods and Jordan Fuller as the most notable names on the list.

While Carolina will deal with a handful of players hitting free agency, none carried high-priced contracts. That gives them roughly $29 million of cap space in the offseason, the 14th-fewest in the league, per Over The Cap.

Even if it is not re-signing Corbett, the Panthers are expected to put a lot of effort into their offensive line. General manager Dan Morgan expressed his interest in properly building a foundation around Young, which primarily includes the offensive line. Carolina will also dive deep into the wide receiver market for the second consecutive season to bolster Young's weaponry.