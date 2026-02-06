Five years after his final season in the NFL, Larry Fitzgerald can officially call himself a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Few were prouder of him than fellow former receiver Randy Moss, who was among the first to welcome him to the elite group.

Fitzgerald was surprised by Moss, who told him about his Hall of Fame induction during the NFL Network series “Knock on the Door.” Fitzgerald was one of two class members who experienced a “reverse knock,” where he was not informed that Moss would be waiting for him at his destination.

When Larry Fitzgerald stepped onto a boat, everything changed. See his Hall of Fame moment in “Hall of Fame Knocks: Class of 2026,” on NFL Network, Saturday, Feb. 7, at 10 p.m. EST. Class of 2026 presented by @VisualEdgeIT. @LarryFitzgerald @AZCardinals @NFL @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/nXrL5lYhmt — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 6, 2026

While Fitzgerald and Moss never played together, the former has openly said on multiple occasions that Moss was the player he looked up to most. Fitzgerald, who was born and raised in Minneapolis, was a ball boy for the Minnesota Vikings as a teenager, where he kept a close eye on Moss' practice and game habits for years.

The 17-year Arizona Cardinals receiver is one of five members of the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. He joins Luke Kuechly, Drew Brees, Roger Craig and Adam Vinatieri.

Fitzgerald and Brees are the two first-ballot Hall of Famers of the class, both retiring in 2020. They could have been joined by Philip Rivers, who was listed as a finalist, but the 44-year-old reset his clock by returning to the Indianapolis Colts for three games at the end of the 2025 season.

Fitzgerald ended his career with 1,432 receptions, 17,492 receiving yards, and 121 touchdowns. He is the league's second all-time leading receiver, only behind Jerry Rice. Fitzgerald famously had more tackles than drops in his career.