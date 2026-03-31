It almost feels like the Dallas Cowboys got good news about Jermod McCoy’s pro day. The former University of Tennessee standout didn’t play at all in 2025. But McCoy crushed pro day testing after injury questions as he prepares for the 2026 NFL Draft.

The speed returned, according to a post on X by Matt Miller.

“Talked to scouts who had Jermod McCoy in the 4.36-4.38 range today. Also jumped 38″ (VJ) and 10'8″ (BJ). Really good showing for him.”

McCoy is widely believed to be on the Cowboys’ radar for their No. 12 overall pick. However, will this news push McCoy further up on the first-round list?

Where will Jermod McCoy go in the draft?

McCoy likely locked up a first-round selection, according to a post on X by Adam Schefter.

“Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy, a projected first-round pick who did not play this past season while recovering from an ACL tear, just ran a 4.38 40 with a 38” vertical jump at 10’7” broad jump at the school’s pro day.”

McCoy has been attached to several teams during recent mock drafts:

No. 12 to Cowboys (ESPN’s Mel Kiper, Matt Miller, and Field Yates are in this group, along with Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com)

No. 15 to Buccaneers (NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks)

No. 16 to Jets (NFL.com’s Charles Davis)

No. 18 Vikings (Chad Reuter of NFL.com)

And there are others as well. But there was always a question of how McCoy would look in his pro day. If he’s back to that level of speed and explosiveness, he might even sneak into the top 10. Shutdown corners are hard to find in NFL circles. And McCoy is believed to have that kind of ability.

In a way, it could also be bad news for the Cowboys. If they truly had their eyes on McCoy, there's a chance he won't be available at No. 12. Or there's a chance they would have to make a trade to move up and secure him.