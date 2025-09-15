The Carolina Panthers fell to 0-2 on Sunday, losing to the Arizona Cardinals, 27-22. For much of the game, the Panthers were being blown out. However, quarterback Bryce Young helped mount a comeback and nearly pulled it off.

Carolina had the ball down five in the closing minutes, but was unable to complete the comeback after trailing by 24 points.

One day after the tough loss, Panthers head coach Dave Canales provided more bad news. Not only did they lose the game, but they also lost two starting offensive linemen, likely for the season due to injury.

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, right guard Robert Hunt suffered a torn bicep. Additionally, starting center Austin Corbett is out with a torn MCL. Both players have since been placed on injured reserve.

Despite losing two of his offensive linemen during the game, Young put forth one of the best games of his young career. He finished 35-for-55 with 328 yards passing, including three touchdowns and one interception.

Rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan had a breakout game, reeling in six passes for 100 yards.

But this team was built to run the football and stay ahead of the chains. Running back Chuba Hubbard is coming off a stellar season in 2024, when he racked up 1,195 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns. He particularly took off late in the year, which coincided with Young's improved play at quarterback.

The Panthers will turn to 2022 6th-round pick Cade Mays at center. It is still unknown how the Panthers will fill the hole at right guard, with depth on the line being an issue.

That does not bode well for Carolina's offense going forward. Through two games, Hubbard has 26 carries for 95 yards. That is a 3.6 yards per carry average. Backup tailback Rico Dowdle is yet to make his presence known in the run game.

If the Panthers continue to struggle on the ground, Young may very well find himself running for his life. That is not a recipe for his development or the team's success.

Things do not get any easier, either. In Week 3, the Panthers host the Atlanta Falcons, whose defense just destroyed Minnesota's banged up offensive line.