Kyler Murray did not hold back on the Arizona Cardinals' late-game struggles despite beating the Carolina Panthers 27-22 on Sunday afternoon.

Arizona dominated Carolina in the first half, leading 20-3 at halftime. However, the team went cold down the stretch as the Panthers fought back to cut the deficit to single digits. Despite their rallying efforts, the Cardinals made enough plays to fend off their opponents and secure the win at home.

Murray reflected on the win after the game, via reporter Darren Urban. While he was glad to add another victory to the column, he was highly critical of how he and the squad performed in the second half.

“It was kind of a s**tshow, to be honest,” Murray said.

How Kyler Murray, Cardinals played against Panthers

Kyler Murray was correct to label their struggles down the stretch in the way that he did. If the Cardinals wish to be playoff contenders, they must be consistently solid in all four quarters, not just the first half.

Nonetheless, they escaped with the win while rescuing themselves from collapsing in the second half. Murray had a noteworthy performance as he completed 17 passes out of 25 attempts for 220 yards and a touchdown and an interception.

The Cardinals' run game was relatively quiet, only gaining up to 82 yards after 22 carries. James Connor did have a highlight from that area, finishing with 11 rushes for 34 yards and a touchdown.

The receivers were productive with their chances that Murray created with his passing. Trey McBride shined with six catches for 78 yards, Elijah Higgins came next with two receptions for 45 yards, and Trey Benson had four catches for 30 yards. Meanwhile, Mavin Harrison Jr. recorded two receptions for 27 yards and Michael Wilson caught an 11-yard touchdown pass.

The Cardinals will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They face the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 21 at 4:25 p.m. ET.