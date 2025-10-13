For Carolina Panthers RB Rico Dowdle, it was personal. And it was also violent. And Dowdle’s two-week explosion is more than just a flash in the pan.

Dowdle racked up a team-record 239 yards of total offense as the Panthers surprised the Cowboys 30-27 in Week 6 NFL action on Sunday.

Dowdle, who warned his former team about buckling their chinstraps, magnificently trolled the Cowboys, according to ESPN.

“They wasn't buckled up,” Dowdle deadpanned.

Panthers RB Rico Dowdle looks like real deal

Not only did Dowdle hammer the Cowboys, he could be — should be — the Panthers’ starter going forward. No player goes 200-plus in back-to-back games without being legitimate. Look at some of the names on the list: O. J. Simpson, Dalvin Cook (2020), Le'Veon Bell (2016), Marshall Faulk (2002), Earl Campbell (1980), and Walter Payton (1977).

An outlier who did it was Jay Ajayi with the Dolphins. And he only had one standout NFL season. But let’s remember the context here. We’re not trying to crown Dowdle as the next Walter Payton. We’re just considering whether he should be the starter for a moderately good Panthers team.

Head coach Dave Canales said the thoughts are in process toward that end.

“A great question,” coach Dave Canales said after Carolina improved to 3-0 at home this season with a road game against the 0-6 New York Jets next. “We're going to figure that part out. But I know Rico is doing a great job, and he will be a big part of what we're doing.”

And Dowdle is already in Panthers’ history, breaking Christian McCaffrey’s single-game mark (237).

“I didn't realize that part,” Dowdle said of the historical nature of his feat. “But definitely special to be able to come here and get in the history books.”

RB Rico Dowdle's teammates are believers

Teammate Tetairoa McMillan said Dowdle’s talent is obvious, according to panthers.com.

“Film don't lie, man,” stated receiver Tetairoa McMillan. “Everybody in Bank of America Stadium can see what number 5 is doing out there and, you know, he's a big part of the reason why his offense is going, so shout out to Rico, just driving us down the field, finishing plays, and he doing his thing for sure.”

The question is why the Panthers didn’t figure this out before the season started. Canales agreed with McMillan that it looks real.

Article Continues Below

“Just looked like the same guy last week, ran with violence, had a plan, a man on a mission that wants to make yards and really just take our schemes and make them come alive,” said Canales.

Young said it’s fun to hand off and let Dowdle do his thing.

“When you get to watch that, I always say, I get to watch the end zone view of film live,” Young said. “And it's so much fun being able to turn around and watch, to see all the great stuff that our backs do. So, we're glad he's with us.

“Violent, someone who's super explosive, really patient, and then when he decides to put his foot in the ground and go, he has bad intentions.”

Rico Dowdle still team-first player

And to Dowdle’s credit, he didn’t focus solely on the win over the Cowboys, who chose not to re-sign the running back and picked up Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders instead.

“Just stand in the moment,” Dowdle said. “I know what I said, those comments. I talked to a couple of guys out there. They know I meant no harm, but that's me. I just always talk, joke around with them, and things like that,m. But yeah, just stand in the moment. Don't never let it get too high. Don't never get too low. I come here to do a job, and I know what I got to do when I go out there.”

Originally from Asheville, North Carolina, Dowdle said having a game like this at home makes it special.

“I had a lot of people at the game today,” Dowdle said. “And like I said, I'm on the home team, so definitely special getting to do it here in North Carolina.

“Definitely special to be able to come here and get in the history books for the home team.”

The Panthers will have a great chance to climb to 4-3 as they visit the winless New York Jets in Week 7. The schedule gets tougher from that point on, but the path is there for the team to have a much better season than they managed in 2024.