The Carolina Panthers are 4-3 on the season, which not many saw coming. A three-game win streak has propelled this team into playoff contention after they defeated the New York Jets 13-6. The win was not pretty, but the Panthers have shown that they can get the job done when it matters, with their last three win margins coming by one score.

Against the Jets, the Carolina defense played very well against Justin Fields and the offense. Jaycee Horn led the way with two big-time interceptions, which halted any momentum for the Jets. Offensively, Bryce Young managed the game well, throwing 15-25, 138 yards, and one touchdown. Rico Dowdle rushed for 79 yards, and they saw the return of Chuba Hubbaed, who carried the rock 14 times for 31 yards.

Late in the contest, Bryce Young left the game with an ankle injury but was able to walk to the locker room. Andy Dalton replaced him, going 4-7 and 60 yards. Young has already been ruled out for Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills with a high ankle sprain.

The Panthers' rising star, Rico Dowdle, shared his thoughts on Dalton taking over for Young against Josh Allen and the Bills.

“Andy comes in and works hard,” Dowdle said. He's a veteran quarterback that has played at a high level for a long time. That's why he is still here. We have all the trust in him.”

It's hard to believe now that Dalton is in Year 14. The longtime Cincinnati Bengal left that organization in 2019. Since then, he has played for the Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints, and the Panthers since 2023. He's primarily been a backup since 2019, but he ended up appearing in 11 games for the Cowboys and 14 for the Saints. Dalton has been needed everywhere he has gone.

This game against the Bills will be a big test for Carolina. Buffalo is coming off a loss to the Atlanta Falcons two weeks ago and will be fresh after a bye week.