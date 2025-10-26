The Carolina Panthers were already down quarterback Bryce Young in their 40-9 loss to the Buffalo Bills. But now the Panthers must deal with another concerning injury.

Guard Brady Christensen is feared to have torn his Achilles, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. If tests confirm Carolina's fears, the offensive lineman would be out for the remainder of the season.

After getting carted off in the fourth quarter though, head coach Dave Canales knows Christensen has suffered a serious injury. He addressed his offensive lineman and what his absence will mean to the team after the loss, via Nathaniel Puente of WCNC Charlotte.

“It's a significant [injury]. He's gonna be out,” Canales said after the game. “It gives me a chance to talk about what he's meant to this group. The flexibility to play all across the line in different spots. We're really gonna miss Brady.”

Christensen has been a member of the Panthers since 2021, appearing in 58 games with 33 starts. He has played all over the left, starting at left tackle before moving to left guard and settling in at right guard for 2025. His versatility though allows Canales to get a bit creative.

Throughout the 2025 season, Christensen has been a star for the Panthers. He ranks sixth out of 78 guards with a 74.7 grade from Pro Football Focus. His 71.1 run blocking grade ranks 14th while Christensen's 80.3 pass blocking grade ranks sixth.

The Panthers' loss to the Bills dropped them to 4-4 on the season. They already are dealing with Young's rehab and return to the field. Now, they must deal with the detrimental loss of one of his top blockers.