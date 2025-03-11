The Carolina Panthers have reportedly released running back Miles Sanders, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports. The Panthers' decision is fairly surprising, as the two sides could not come to an agreement on a restructured contract.

“Miles Sanders released by #Panthers after both sides negotiated a restructure — which Sanders was willing to do — but they couldn't agree, per source,” Fowler wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

In 2023, Sanders and the Panthers agreed to a four-year, $25 million contract. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Sanders was set to make $6.7 million in 2025. Pelissero added the move serves as “cap and cash savings for Carolina.”

Sanders is a reliable running back. The 27-year-old is a former Pro Bowler with six years of NFL experience. However, Sanders emerged as a cut candidate this offseason, something that ultimately came to fruition on Tuesday.

Miles Sanders preparing for next chapter of career after Panthers release

Sanders spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles. He earned his first and only Pro Bowl selection in 2022, which was also his final season in Philadelphia. In 2022, Sanders rushed for a career-high 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns. He ended up signing with the Panthers following the 2022 campaign.

Sanders was unable to replicate his success in Carolina, however. He recorded only 432 yards and one touchdown in 2023, but it is worth mentioning that he started only five games while appearing in 16 contests.

He was limited to a total of 11 games played (two starts) in 2024. As a result, he rushed for just 205 yards and two touchdowns.

At 27 years old, Miles Sanders can likely still positively impact an NFL team. In fact, it would not be surprising to see Sanders earn a starting job somewhere. He has displayed the potential of a star in the past.

The Panthers are set to move in a different direction, though.