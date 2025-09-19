Any hopes of the Carolina Panthers (0-2) making a little noise in the NFC South have suffered a major blow after losses to both the Jacksonville Jaguars and Arizona Cardinals. A playoff berth was always a long shot, but definitive improvement is essential this season. Despite a late flurry in State Farm Stadium last Sunday, this squad has not taken a noticeable leap thus far. The same can be said for wide receiver Xavier Legette, who many have predicted to be a difference-maker in 2025. His quest for a breakout could be further delayed based on the latest injury report.

Legette is listed questionable with a hamstring issue for Sunday's game versus the Atlanta Falcons (1-1), per Steve Reed of The Associated Press. He was a limited practice participant for the last three days, so there should be optimism regarding his odds of suiting up in Charlotte. If the No. 32 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft is good to go, the home crowd will surely be interested to see what he can do in Bank of America Stadium for the first time this season.

Following a rough start to the campaign, perhaps a friendly environment could spark a surge. Legette has a surprisingly meager four receptions for eight yards on 15 targets, proving to be a massive fantasy football deceiver in the early goings. The target volume is encouraging, but he must gain some separation and demonstrate the explosiveness that convinced the Panthers to spend a first-round selection on him.

Bryce Young is quickly building rapport with rookie Tetairoa McMillan, but he will have a better chance of developing into a franchise quarterback if he has more promising receivers to grow with moving forward. Xavier Legette will try to get his hamstring right for the upcoming divisional tilt and establish himself as the Panthers' next rising playmaker. The action kicks off at 1 p.m. ET.