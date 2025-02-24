The Carolina Panthers are beginning to take shape under head coach Dave Canales. Carolina finished the 2024 season with a 5-12 record, three games better than the 2023 season. The Panthers dealt with some early-season controversy, including the polarizing benching of QB Bryce Young. Despite this, the Panthers rallied to win four of their last nine games.

Now the Panthers are focusing on which players fit their vision of the future. Unfortunately, that means the end of the road for one 10-year Panthers veteran.

The Panthers have informed linebacker Shaq Thompson that he will not be re-signed, per ESPN's David Newton. Carolina is reportedly moving in a different direction at the position.

Thompson will now become a free agent at the start of the new league year. He will be free to sign with whichever team he chooses.

“We appreciate Shaq's leadership and dedication over the past 10 seasons,” GM Dan Morgan said via the team website. “Always a source of passion and enthusiasm, he was committed to this organization on and off the field, poured into his teammates, and strived to bring out the best in them. We wish Shaq the best as he moves forward with his career.”

This is the end of an era in Carolina. The Panthers drafted Thompson with the 25th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. Thompson has played his entire 10-year career for the Panthers. He was also the only remaining player from Carolina's 2015 squad that made the Super Bowl.

Thompson entered the league as a hybrid safety / linebacker. During his professional career, Thompson found a role as an off-ball linebacker who boasts impressive coverage skills.

Thompson's best season came in 2022 when he logged 135 total tackles. Unfortunately, he could not stay on the field due to injuries over the past two seasons.

Thompson broke his ankle in Week 2 of the 2023 season, derailing the rest of that year. He also suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 4 of the 2024 season.

Hopefully these injuries do not prevent Thompson from getting a second chance with a new team in 2025.