It wasn’t a great debut for the Chicago Bears' Ben Johnson. Nor did things end well for Caleb Williams. However, Williams made a promise after contributing to the Monday night collapse against the Vikings.

Williams said the Bears felt like they had the game in complete control, according to Audacy.com.

“We felt like we were dominating the game,” Williams said.

But a 17-6 lead disappeared into a 27-24 loss that left Bears fans shaking their heads.

Bears QB Caleb Williams makes promise after debacle

Williams said he and his teammates will learn from this tough division setback.

“It’s frustrating,” Williams said. “Something that you practice on throughout the week, something that I’ll be better with, something that you have to hit in those moments.

“It’s a growing process. It’s going to keep growing from here. This is the start, but it’s definitely not the end.”

The game read like two different stories for Williams. In his first game of his second NFL season, he went 13 of 16 for 112 yards in the first half. Everything looked sharp and zippy, and he added a touchdown run.

However, things went awry in the second half as he finished 8 of 19 for 98 yards. There were numerous instances where he missed wide-open receivers with high throws in the awful finish.

For the game, Williams put up numbers of 21 of 35 for 210 yards and a scoring strike. He also rushed for 58 yards.

Johnson said the Bears victimized themselves.

“We said going into Week 1 that the team that made the least number of mistakes would win the game,” Johnson said. “Unfortunately, we were on the wrong side of it there.”

Things don't get any easier for the Bears. In fact, they get much tougher for Johnson personally. Chicago will travel to face Johnson's old team, the Detroit Lions. Making matters worse for Johnson and the Bears, the Lions are coming off their own disappointing loss. And they will be loaded for bear, so to speak.