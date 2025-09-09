The Ben Johnson era in Windy City began with a loud thud. The Chicago Bears had control of Monday night's game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field, but floundered when it mattered the most, resulting in an embarrassing 27-24 loss at the hands of JJ McCarthy and company.

Johnson, who has been hired by the Bears in the offseason to run the show for the team from the sidelines, was confident that he could transplant his success as an offensive coordinator with the Detroit Lions to Chicago. The jury is still out on that for Johnson, but Week 1's debacle against the Vikings certainly did not do his image any favors. Moreover, the way the Bears lost in Johnson's first game with the team was also reminiscent of a meltdown Chicago had during a different coaching debut from several years ago.

Back in the Bears' 2018 season opener against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Chicago erected a 17-0 advantage after two quarters of Matt Nagy's first game as the team's head coach. But that apparently was not enough for Chicago to hold off the Packers, who outscored the Bears in the second half by 18 points to come away with a thrilling 24-23 victory.

Over the last 10 years, only Johnson and Nagy have lost in their coaching debuts despite their teams leading by at least 10 points in the fourth quarter, according to CBS Sports.

In the Vikings game, Chicago had an 11-point lead at the start of the final period. After the Bears missed a field goal in the first possession of the quarter, McCarthy found wide receiver Justin Jefferson for a touchdown, followed by a failed two-point conversion try. The Vikings then forced Chicago to punt before running back Aaron Jones Sr. scored the go-ahead receiving touchdown. McCarthy later scored his first career rushing TD in the NFL to stretch Minnesota's cushion, as the Vikings held on to complete the dramatic come-from-behind win.

The good news for Johnson and the Bears is that it's still too early in the 2025 season to panic. They bounce right back and score Johnson's first coaching win with him at the helm this coming Sunday against fellow 0-1 starter Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit.