The Chicago Bears are swinging at shaking up the 2025 NFL Draft order. All to try and grab Ashton Jeanty, one insider revealed.

General manager Ryan Poles and the Bears' front office are “making calls” in the attempt to move up in the first round, Dianna Russini of The Athletic revealed Thursday on the eve of the draft's opening night.

“Teams believe Chicago is trying to move up from No. 10 in an effort to land Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty,” Russini tweeted on X.

The Bears hold the No. 10 overall pick. Chicago is building around Caleb Williams at quarterback — who went No. 1 overall one year ago.

This time, Ben Johnson is helping build this Bears roster. The Heisman Trophy finalist Jeanty presents an immense fit for the NFC North franchise.

Bears present strong fit for Ashton Jeanty

Jeanty has become the most intriguing incoming rookie RB since Saquon Barkley in 2018. Barkley is the last running back to land inside the first five picks (No. 2 to the New York Giants).

The Broncos star brings 2,601 rushing yards and 29 rushing touchdowns over to the NFL. He's also luring in the physical traits that make him one of the top prospects available.

NFL Network draft expert Lance Zierlein handed Jeanty this stirring comparison before the draft: LaDainian Tomlinson, the same legendary San Diego Chargers running back now enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Jeanty is no longer considered a lock for the Las Vegas Raiders. The Jacksonville Jaguars are rumored to snatch Jeanty at fifth overall. Perhaps the Bears are reaching out to Jacksonville to acquire that pick.

The incoming head coach Johnson has D'Andre Swift to work with out of the backfield. Swift rushed for 959 yards and scored six touchdowns in his Bears debut. Swift also has a past 1,000-yard season in tow. But Johnson's system creates room for Jeanty too.

Johnson built a dynamic two-headed backfield monster in the Motor City. David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs combined to score 28 rushing touchdowns with the Detroit Lions — all with Johnson calling the offense. Johnson earns the chance to recreate a two-back scheme in the Windy City. Especially if Jeanty arrives.