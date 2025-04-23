The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to make some big splashes in this year's NFL Draft. Jacksonville has a new head coach, a new general manager, and a strong need to turn into a winner. The Jaguars are linked once again to Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, per multiple ESPN sources and The Athletic.

The Jaguars currently hold the fifth overall pick, and the buzz is growing that the Jags will look for offense.

“General manager James Gladstone won't be timid in his debut draft, and new coach Liam Coen is an offensive mastermind, looking for playmakers. Jeanty is everything they could ever want in a first pick,” ESPN NFL insider Peter Schrager wrote.

The growing consensus at ESPN is that the Jaguars are very high on Jeanty.

“Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty is on the Jaguars' radar as the best offensive player available at that spot. He's on the proverbial short list. One of the GMs I spoke to thinks wide receiver isn't off the table for Jacksonville in the first round, as the team could pair Brian Thomas Jr. with someone such as Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan,” Jeremy Fowler said in a separate article.

The NFL Draft starts Thursday, April 24.

The Jaguars are looking for some explosive playmakers

The Jaguars have a new coach in Liam Coen, who is an offensive minded coach. Coen last worked as the offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, before coming to Florida.

Coen joins James Gladstone, who is the team's new general manager. Gladstone is one of the youngest GMs in the NFL, and wants to complement Trevor Lawrence with playmakers.

“I was told the Jaguars are hoping to keep this draft “electric” with the first-year tandem of head coach Liam Coen and GM James Gladstone, and an offensive player is on their radar. Jacksonville is also open to moving out for the right trade offer,” Dianna Russini wrote for the Athletic.

Gladstone and Coen will need to do a lot of work to fix the Jaguars. The team cleaned house after the disastrous 2024 season, which saw the team win just four games.

Jeanty is truly one of the most gifted players in the draft. He will be very helpful to any team who drafts him. The Boise State star was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2024, after rushing for 2,601 yards. Jeanty also posted 29 touchdowns rushing.

Time will tell what the Jaguars decide to do with their fifth overall pick.