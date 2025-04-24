The Las Vegas Raiders will add new layers to their roster starting Thursday night. This 2025 NFL Draft class features potential game changers or busts for every franchise. Including the Silver and Black.

Raiders nation, though, enters draft weekend with new intrigue. Pete Carroll is helping make the three-day draft decisions. The Super Bowl winning head coach for the Seattle Seahawks discovered gems during this time of year. Raider fans will be optimistic he'll pull similar draft weekend magic.

Carroll also gets the backing of new general manager John Spytek and co-owner Tom Brady. But how will this '25 class shape up?

Will the Raiders pull a stunner at No. 6? Potentially trade down or up? Or will Vegas earn an A- grade or higher? Here's some last minute predictions before the Raiders are on the clock.

Raiders stay at No. 6, but don't get Ashton Jeanty

The Boise State running back was long considered a Raiders pick. Now Jeanty could go higher — and in front of Vegas.

New draft intel has the Jacksonville Jaguars landing Jeanty. One thing about rumblings hours before the draft, they often come true.

Unfortunately the Raiders likely don't have enough draft capital to move up. The trio of Carroll/Spytek/Brady have been mum about potentially trading upward. Jeanty to Jacksonville is starting to look more realistic by the minute.

Fortunately for the Raiders, they have the luxury of standing pat. They get another tone setter for the offense, but one who can shore up the front five. Kelvin Banks Jr. of Texas lands here at No. 6. He's also the pick by the NFL Network's Dan Parr ahead of draft night.

Raiders settle for Jalen Milroe on Day 2

Geno Smith gains future protection with Banks. Now they get his eventual successor in the second round.

Jalen Milroe is garnering late first round attention. This is despite the recent harsh critique from anonymous AFC coaches and executives — including one claiming Milroe would've forced multiple transfers if he returned to Alabama. However, Milroe is drawing comparisons to Lamar Jackson ahead of draft night.

Smith played his best football with Carroll as his head coach. But he turns 35 during the season. The new Raiders regime likely won't pass on the chance to take an eventual successor.

Milroe is one of the more dynamic ones available. He'd also become a hit inside Chip Kelly's offense.

Raiders grab not one, but 2 wide receivers

There's no way the Raiders settle on taking one wide receiver. Even with Brock Bowers as the record-breaking tight end, or Jakobi Meyers as their 1,000-yard wideout.

Kelly's offense needs more weapons. He's likely going to want to mimic what he did at Ohio State and in past NFL stops. He'll need his mix of towering talent and inside vertical threat. The Raiders can even look into the WR pool on the draft's final day — considering how much deeper WR classes have become.

Savion Williams of TCU is looking like a fourth round option. Williams delivered polarizing production in Fort Worth. But he's equipped with towering size at 6-foot-4, 220-pounds and got used on gadget plays. Williams handled direct snaps at QB on occasion. Kelly looks capable of maximizing the Horned Frogs star.

But again, a second WR is needed. Here's how the Raiders can win over Sin City: Taking UNLV star Ricky White III. White is an inside option and smooth in space. He delivered consecutive 1,000-yard seasons for the Rebels. And White pulled off the feat playing with three different QBs in two seasons. But he left the Rebels in better position than before — with consecutive Mountain West Conference title game appearances.