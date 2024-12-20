As the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions prepare for their second matchup of the season, it was inevitable that in Friday's afternoon press conference, Ben Johnson could field head coaching questions. However, before any of that, the Lions' offensive coordinator was asked if he's evaluated Caleb Williams during his rookie season with the Bears. While he hasn't done a full breakdown, the potential next head coach in Chicago was impressed with their rookie quarterback.

“There's no question [Caleb Williams] is talented,” Johnson said. “I remember standing on the sideline last game, and you can hear the ball whistle by you. He's got quite a fastball and has some creativity to him. He can extend plays and is accurate down the field as well. I haven't really dove in and can tell you much more beyond that, but he's been impressive from afar.”

For our breakdown of the Lions' Week 16 matchup with the Bears, listen below:

Given the Lions' success in 2024— and considering that Williams doesn't play for his team— it's not shocking to hear that he hasn't sat and ran through Williams' tape with the Bears this year.

Now, Johnson is seen as one of the most sought-after coaching candidates to potentially hit the open market this offseason. This will be the third offseason that Johnson has been open about possibly taking a head coaching position, and although his mind is currently focused on helping win the Lions a Super Bowl, he feels as though he's ready for what's to come once the season ends.

Lions OC Ben Johnson ‘more prepared' for upcoming HC search

Last season, it looked like the Bears could've missed out on who some are calling a can't-miss head coach in Johnson. However, after returning to the Lions for the 2024 season, Johnson feels better about his approach once the season concludes.

“I'd say I'm much more prepared than I was the last two years,” Johnson said. “The last couple years, getting thrown into the coordinator role, things get on you fast, and you don't really own time to think about the future a whole lot. Now that I've been through the wringer a couple of times and had some interviews, I certainly do feel more prepared, just from a big-picture standpoint.”

This isn't to say that Johnson is spending hours and hours per day thinking about his potential upcoming head coaching gig. Johnson and the Lions still have a long season ahead of them, especially with Super Bowl aspirations, and Johnson isn't oblivious to that fact.

“But right now, we've got three games left in the regular season, going into the postseason. And honestly, this is why I'm here. This is why I wanted to be here. I have an obligation to the people in the building to be right where my feet are. When I walk in, I see the coaches staying long nights and working as hard as they're doing, and I come in and I see the guys— the players— in the meeting room and on the practice field, attacking each day like they are, it's hard for my mind to wander much beyond what we're doing in the here and now.”

With the likely Bears hoping to bring Johnson in this offseason as the next head coach, their Week 16 matchup could just be another on-site interview for those manning the search.