For the first time in over a month, the Baltimore Ravens had something to celebrate on Sunday. A victory over the Chicago Bears in Week 8 reignited faint playoff hopes for a team that’s been searching for identity and consistency all season. Even without Lamar Jackson, the Ravens looked more like the gritty, opportunistic squad that once terrified the AFC.

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley played his role perfectly. He mixed efficiency with composure. Huntley completed 17 of 22 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown while adding 53 rushing yards. He gave Baltimore’s offense a rhythm it sorely lacked in recent weeks. Defensively, the Ravens came alive again. They forced turnovers, got pressure, and closed the game with a clutch interception by Nate Wiggins that set up the final touchdown.

The 30-16 win improved Baltimore’s record to 2-5. It's not ideal but manageable given the circumstances. With Jackson’s return on the horizon and a softening schedule ahead, the Ravens might be the sleeping contender nobody wants to face down the stretch.

Why the Baltimore Ravens are still playoff contenders with Lamar Jackson coming back

Tyler Huntley keeps the offense steady

Huntley deserves every bit of credit for how he handled this opportunity. Called upon late in the week to start in place of Jackson, Huntley delivered smart, controlled football.

Huntley's dual-threat ability kept Chicago’s defense guessing. That's especially true in key moments when he escaped collapsing pockets or extended drives with his legs. Beyond the numbers, it was his calm demeanor that stood out. Huntley never looked rattled, even when the Bears tightened coverage or brought pressure.

This win reinforces their confidence in Huntley as a reliable insurance policy for Jackson. He’s not flashy, but he’s efficient. His ability to command the offense under pressure could prove invaluable as the season grinds on.

Roquan Smith anchors the defense against his old team

Sunday also marked the return of linebacker Roquan Smith. His impact was immediate. Facing his former team for the first time since being traded to Baltimore, Smith was all over the field. He posted a game-high 12 tackles and restored order to a defense that had looked disjointed without him.

Smith’s communication and leadership in the middle of the field gave the Ravens defensive structure. They looked cohesive again, shutting down Chicago’s rushing attack. They also forced quarterback Caleb Williams into uncomfortable throws. The Bears, who came in on a four-game winning streak, were held to just 16 points and a paltry 4.3 yards per play.

Baltimore’s defense hasn’t been perfect this season. However, when Smith is healthy, the difference is night and day. His ability to read offenses, call adjustments, and plug running lanes is exactly what the Ravens need to reestablish themselves as a top-tier unit.

Zay Flowers bounces back in a big way

One of the most encouraging signs from Week 8 was the resurgence of wide receiver Zay Flowers. After a rough outing against the Rams in Week 6, Flowers responded with a strong performance versus Chicago.

He led the team with seven catches for 63 yards on nine targets. Flowers consistently found soft spots in the Bears’ zone coverage and creating yards after the catch. His timing with Huntley was sharp. It was particularly evident on quick slants and short outs that helped move the chains on third down.

Flowers’ maturity in bouncing back from mistakes is exactly what this offense needs. His chemistry with Flowers could be a key factor in turning the Ravens’ offense from inconsistent to explosive again.

Lamar Jackson’s return could change everything

For all the positives from Sunday, the biggest headline for Baltimore is about who’s coming back. Lamar Jackson has been sidelined for three games with a hamstring injury. Now, he is expected to return in Week 9.

His presence alone changes the Ravens’ ceiling. Jackson makes Baltimore dynamic, unpredictable, and dangerous. Without him, they’ve looked like a team simply trying to stay afloat. This season’s record without Jackson underscores how vital he is. Jackson is not just as a playmaker, but as the emotional and strategic centerpiece of the team.

If Jackson returns at full strength, the Ravens have a legitimate shot at clawing their way back into the playoff race. With upcoming games against the Dolphins, Vikings, and Browns, which are all winnable contests, there’s a real path for Baltimore to get back above .500.

A favorable schedule ahead

After enduring one of the league’s toughest opening stretches, Baltimore finally catches a break. Their remaining schedule ranks fifth-easiest in the NFL. This gives them a golden opportunity to build momentum.

The next six games feature just one opponent currently above .500. If the Ravens can string together wins now, they could be in the thick of the AFC playoff picture by December.

This softer slate gives the Ravens an ideal window to reestablish their identity and prove that their early-season woes were an aberration.

The AFC North is still up for grabs

Even at 2-5, the Ravens’ playoff hopes remain alive because the rest of the AFC North has stumbled. The Steelers, though leading the division, have shown major inconsistencies. They also face one of the toughest schedules in football over the next month. The Bengals are floundering at 3-5 with Joe Burrow out. Of course, the Browns, at 2-6, can’t seem to find offensive rhythm.

Baltimore’s situation is far from hopeless. The Ravens could easily surge into contention by midseason.

Sunday’s victory over the Bears was a lifeline. The Ravens proved they can compete even without their MVP quarterback. With Lamar Jackson set to return, they suddenly look like a team that’s ready to fight again. They’re not out of the woods yet. Still, if Week 8 was any indication, Baltimore still has the heart, leadership, and schedule to mount a serious comeback. Don’t count them out just yet.