Ben Johnson gave his evaluation on the Chicago Bears' matchup against Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders.

Johnson is progressing through his first season as the Bears' head coach. He is experiencing the ups and downs, losing his first two games before bouncing back with victories in the next two contests.

Johnson provided his thoughts on Chicago's Week 6 matchup against Washington, per reporter Nicki Jhabvala. He noted Daniels' dangerous skillset being a threat to the team's defense, knowing that they will need all hands on deck for the encounter.

“He's dangerous. I think that's a big reason why their running game is what it is. He strikes a lot of fear in opposing coaches because you look at him like you've got to account for him, not just as an accurate passer, not just as a scrambler, but the quarterback-driven run game that they do a lot of. He's fast, slippery. It's going to take all 11 guys playing disciplined football to make sure we contain their attack,” Johnson said.

What lies ahead for Ben Johnson, Bears

Ben Johnson knows that facing a Commanders squad that reached the NFC Championship Game with Jayden Daniels leading the way will be tough. He felt it firsthand when Daniels beat him and the 1-seed Detroit Lions in the NFC Divisional Round when he was the offensive coordinator there.

Which is why it will be crucial for him and the Bears to have the right game plan to limit Daniels' overall production. Chicago looks to be a playoff contender, and taking down Washington would be a great step in the right direction.

The Bears are gaining momentum with their last two contests being wins. They beat Dallas 31-14 and Las Vegas 25-24 in Weeks 3 and 4, paving the way for them to start making noise.

The Bears will be on the road when they face the Commanders, taking place on Oct. 13 at 8:15 p.m. ET. After that, they will be at home when they host the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. ET.