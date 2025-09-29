It seems NBA star Draymond Green isn’t fully sold on Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams just yet.

Despite Williams’ breakout performance against the Dallas Cowboys that earned Chicago its first win of the season, Draymond Green questioned whether the young passer can truly become the leader the franchise needs.

On his podcast, Green acknowledged Williams’ four-touchdown outing but insisted that’s the baseline expectation for a No. 1 pick. “He had a good game.

This is the No. 1 pick. He should have a good game. Is he leading you to the promised land?” Green asked, per Jordan Schultz.

Williams, for his part, continues to silence critics with strong play early in his second season. He’s completed 19 of 28 passes for 298 yards and four scores in Week 3 alone, pushing his season totals to 715 passing yards and seven touchdowns.

His rookie year was turbulent, but he still put up over 3,500 passing yards and 20 scores, showing glimpses of the upside Chicago hopes to unlock under head coach Ben Johnson.

After Chicago’s Week 4 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, Williams offered high praise for one of his opponents. As reported by NFL insider Jordan Schultz on X, the Bears quarterback named Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby as the best player he has faced in the NFL so far.

The comment reflects both the challenge Crosby presented and Williams’ willingness to credit elite defenders who test him on the field.

At 6-foot-5 and relentless off the edge, Crosby has built a reputation as one of the league’s most disruptive pass rushers. For a young quarterback still finding his rhythm, facing a defender of Crosby’s caliber highlights the steep learning curve that comes with being a top pick in the NFL.

Williams’ respect underscores the growth process, acknowledging that the toughest opponents force him to elevate his game.

Injury updates also shaped the Bears’ Week 4 preparation. Running back D’Andre Swift, who has been nursing a hip issue, was expected to play, while rookie tight end Colston Loveland was labeled a long shot.

Swift’s versatility remains key for Chicago, especially after his 41-yard reception against Dallas sparked momentum in the team’s first win. Loveland, meanwhile, has had a quiet start to his rookie campaign, catching just three passes so far.

Chicago rolled past Dallas 31-14 in Week 3, but consistency will be the test moving forward. With Williams showing flashes of brilliance, the Bears’ success hinges on whether he can string together these performances against tougher defenses like the one anchored by Crosby.