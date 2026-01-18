Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson became a controversial topic shortly after his team defeated the Green Bay Packers 31-27 in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs. Many have called him classless for his open distaste for the Green Bay franchise. However, analyst Kyle Brandt is seemingly loving what he's seeing from Johnson, and compared him to an epic character from the show “Breaking Bad.”

During a segment on the NFL Network, Brandt claims the Bears have had several “Walter Whites” come into the organization as the head coach. But he believes that Johnson is the club's “Heisenberg,” comparing the 39-year-old head coach to Walter White's alter ego that made him a feared drug kingpin in the “Breaking Bad” series.

“I saw one of those tweets about Ben Johnson that said, ‘Classless loser.' You're half right. He's not a loser. He's hosting a playoff game in his home stadium tonight in his first season,” said Brandt. “The Bears have had so many Walter White's. Now they have a Heisenberg. And he's putting on that hat, and you don't like it.

“And you know what he's really saying to Matt LaFleur? And what he's saying to all the Packers fans? He's saying, ‘Say my name.' And they're lookin' at him, they're going, ‘You're Ben Johnson. You're the Bears head coach.' You're damn right! Now get off my field! I love it. I don't care. I'm not asking Ben Johnson to raise my children. I'm asking him to beat the Packers. He's getting very, very good at it.”

The Bears have had so many Walter Whites. Now they have a Heisenberg. pic.twitter.com/cICURFQg7L — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) January 18, 2026

Johnson has seemingly adopted Bears fans' distaste for the Packers since taking the head coaching job. It's reignited the rivalry that's been a bit one-sided in Green Bay's favor over the last 20 years.

After years of heartbreak and disappointment, Chicago finally seems to be in line to be true contenders for the Super Bowl. And most of that credit should go to Ben Johnson and quarterback Caleb Williams. We'll see both in action on Sunday when the Bears take on the Los Angeles Rams in Chicago at 6:30 p.m. EST.