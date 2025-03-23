Ahead of the Chicago Blackhawks' 7-4 win on Sunday afternoon against the Philadelphia Flyers just one day after Patrick Maroon announced his retirement, Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson went viral, getting fans riled up in the Madhouse on Madison. Well, it wasn't in full “Madhouse on Madison” effect — since it's not the NFL Playoffs — but the fans were surely rocking with the Bears' head coach showing some Chicago support during the Blackhawks' pre-game festivities.

BEN JOHNSON IN DA HOUSE🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/kbI8squY6B — Blackhawks on CHSN (@CHSN_Blackhawks) March 23, 2025

Before puck drop between the Blackhawks and Flyers, Johnson and two of his three kids joined Tommy Hawk to sound the pre-game horn.

While there's no way of knowing if Ben Johnson's viral pre-game moment affected the players on the ice, the Blackhawks won 7-4 after three periods of action, breaking a seven-game losing streak.

In fact, the Blackhawks even scored a touchdown for Johnson in his first appearance — which was even on a Sunday.

Blackhawks score a touchdown as soon as Ben Johnson comes to a game 😭 https://t.co/coxKGmiOSP pic.twitter.com/5yhnl9JryQ — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) March 23, 2025

With the ability to fire up hockey fans in the United Center, maybe this type of good juju will rub off on the Bears in the 2025 season.

Bears' Ben Johnson claims first Chicago W at Blackhawks game

With the 2025 NFL regular season approaching, it didn't take long for Johnson to earn his first victory in Chicago as the Bears' head coach.

Now, it wasn't a Bears victory — unfortunately — but it could propose the idea that Johnson can't lose in the city of Chicago.

Is that a bit reactionary to this one instance? Maybe, but who cares?

Once the Bears hired Johnson to be their new head coach, fans were ecstatic, and for good reason. Johnson is coming into a Bears team that showed promise in 2024 but was held back by the ineptitude of the coaches in charge.

Former head coach Matt Eberflus showed how uniquely awful the Bears were run in 2024, being the first-ever head coach fired mid-season.

For those who don't think that's a super big deal, the Bears have been around since 1920.

Now, Johnson has a lot of hype surrounding his name heading into 2025. And if he shows the ability to lead the Bears successfully, it won't be long before his statue is built.

But — on the flip side — it could be disastrous if he's anything short of spectacular.

And after his first sporting event in Chicago, he's rocking a 100% win rate.