Prior to the Chicago Bears matchup with the New Orleans Saints, cancer survivor Amy Cash and her family got to meet the team at Halas Hall. They watched practice, afterwards which Williams gave Cash a jersey. In turn, Cash had a gift for the Bears quarterback.

It was a custom denim jacket she specifically made for Williams. During his postgame press conference, the quarterback made sure to have it on, via Lester Wiltfong of Windy City Gridiron.

At his postgame press conference, #Bears quarterback Caleb Williams was wearing the jacket he received from Amy, the breast cancer survivor he met at Halas Hall earlier this week. — Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. (@wiltfongjr.bsky.social) 2025-10-19T20:56:32.735Z

Having Cash at Halas Hall was a way to honor the battle she has been through. The Bears have made it a tradition to honor breast cancer survivors, with 2025 marking the 18th-straight year they've done so, via Todd Feurer and Natalie McMillan of CBS News. While the fight on the gridiron is always tough, Cash gave the Bears a bit more perspective on the battle called life.

Clearly, Williams had already made a fan in Cash. The quarterback has been known for some flashy fashion trends. After meeting her, Williams had to ensure that Cash's piece was the latest to join his collection.

While she was able to see a win on Sunday, Cash didn't see Williams' best performance. Even the quarterback admitted that he wasn't up to par. Still, after all the chaos of a crazy game, Williams couldn't let Cash leave his mind.

As Williams goes through the rest of his career, his new denim jacket will always be a symbol of strength and resemblance. Cash was originally diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer. After winning her fight, the Bears made sure she was treated like a VIP.