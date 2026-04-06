As there's been a battle between Chicago Bears star Caleb Williams and legendary basketball player George Gervin for the trademark of the “Iceman” moniker, the quarterback would speak about the events. While the Bears quarterback in Williams has been trying to acquire the trademark for “Iceman,” the star speaks on who's really running the trademark case and his understanding of Gervin's connection.

Speaking to Front Office Sports about the legal battle, Williams would say that he did not know that Gervin, who played in the NBA from 1974 to 1986, was labeled as the “Iceman” as the nickname. He'd also say how it isn't “between me and George” and how others are making products with his image and how he “can't control what people are making of me.”

“I didn’t know,” Williams said. “My dad probably knows his nickname was that. . . . It’s not between me and George or anything like that. It’s more or less people making clothing or people making things like that, and I can’t control what people are making of me, or anything like that, and putting the name on it. And so it’s just to control that aspect of it. I mean, that was the main reason of doing it. . . .”

Bears' Caleb Williams speaks more on the “Iceman” nickname

Williams would even reveal that he didn't like the nickname at first, but as his teammates gave him the name and started to use it more, he has “earned a liking of the name.”

“And so, you know, I just — I wanted to trademark it,” Williams said. “I’ve been trying to do that just to make sure, like I said, that we can control what’s being made and put out about me, using that name. And it’s all respect to George. I mean, I didn’t know personally. And I understand maybe what he’s trying to do. We haven’t talked, him and I, and we may talk at some point, but it was nothing between George and I and, like I said, I didn’t know.”

It remains to be seen how the legal battle ends between Williams and Gervin.