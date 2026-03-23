The Chicago Bears re-signed some of their own and added around the edges in 2026 NFL free agency. With the nucleus of the team in place, it’s now time for Ryan Poles and Ben Johnson to add talent and depth in order to improve on their stellar 2025 campaign. Which players will be on their way to the Windy City? We asked the PFF 2026 NFL Mock Draft simulator what the Bears may do in April, and here’s what it came back with.

Round 1, Pick 25: S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

This is an interesting pick for the Bears from the PFF 2026 NFL Mock Draft simulator, as the team signed safeties Cam Lewis and Coby Bryant in NFL free agency. However, Lewis wasn’t a starter for the Buffalo Bills, playing just 38% of the team’s defensive snaps last season. And Bryant, a converted corner, is a backend coverage safety.

With those two in the fray, Toledo’s Emmanuel McNeil-Warren does make a lot of sense. The 6-foot-3 ½, 201-pound defensive back is a downhill, true strong safety. He can play closer to the line and is a good tackler in space.

While the Bears may have preferred if there was an elite defensive lineman on the board at 25, if McNeil-Warren is the best player on the board, this does make sense, as he, Bryant, and Lewis can all play together and set up the Bears D well to match up with any offensive personnel.

Round 2, Pick 57: EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan

As mentioned above, the defensive line is the Bears' biggest need this offseason after NFL free agency. After Montez Sweat, the depth chart does not include another elite pass rusher, and 33-year-old Grady Jarrett and Gervon Dexter Sr. could both use an upgrade.

So, first up on the defensive line hitlist for the Bears is Michigan defensive end, Derrick Moore. The former Wolverine is 6-foot-4, 255 pounds. He had 10.0 sacks this season, which surpassed his last two years combined. Moore is a strong bull rusher who uses his length to get after quarterbacks.

The edge rusher needs to get stronger against the run, but for now, he should be able to at least be a passing-downs rusher opposite Sweat.

Round 2, Pick 60: WR Bryce Lance, North Dakota State

After trading D.J. Moore to the Bills, the team needs more depth at wide receiver, so the PFF 2026 NFL Mock Draft simulator has Poles taking a wideout with the pick he got from Buffalo.

At 6-foot-3, 203 pounds, Bryant Lance is a lot bigger than Moore, and he has 4.34 speed. This allowed him to blow by FCS defenders the last two seasons, racking up a mind-blowing 2,157 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns.

Lance can’t just rely on his athleticism in the NFL, and he needs to polish up his route running. However, his traits are hard to ignore, and he won’t have to be even a top-three option right away with Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, and Coleston Loveland on the squad.

Round 3, Pick 89: EDGE Keyron Crawford, Auburn

Article Continues Below

Auburn edge rusher Keyron Crawford is a nice complement for Derrick Moore two rounds later in the 2026 NFL Draft. Crawford is a 6-foot-4, 253-pound speed rusher who is still incredibly raw, not having picked up football until his senior year of high school.

Crawford excels as a standup pass rusher with his quick get-off, so this might give the Bears a little more versatility up front for a team that primarily plays a 4-3. It’s also a solid play for a team with few gaping holes. I mean, have you ever heard of an NFL team with too much pass rush?

Round 4, Pick 129: DT Zxavian Harris, Ole Miss

It would have been nice for the Bears to get a defensive tackle earlier, but the PFF 2026 NFL Mock Draft simulator has them finally taking one in Round 4. But if Zxavian Harris works out like his closest comp from the 2025 NFL Draft—Bills via Kentucky DT Deone Walker—Poles and Johnson will be incredibly happy.

Like Walker, Harris is a monster of a man at 6-foot-8, 330 pounds. Despite his size, he has enough athleticism to line up off the nose. He can push the pocket from several spots and will give the Bears D more versatility.

And if nothing else, he will contribute on special teams. Harris blocked six kicks in college, and at his size, he should do that a time or two at the next level as well. That alone makes him a worthwhile fourth-rounder.

Round 7, Pick 239: EDGE Vincent Anthony Jr., Duke

The Bears jump from Round 4 all the way to Round 7 in the 2026 NFL Draft after trades with the Bills, Cleveland Browns, and Kansas City Chiefs over the last two seasons. That means their Day 3 won’t start until quite late on Saturday evening.

Still, there are some interesting players available late in the NFL draft, and Duke EDGE Vincent Anthony Jr. is one of them. He is 6-foot-6, 258 pounds, and has a solid set of pass rush moves. He’s not strong enough against the run and struggles when bigger tackles get their hands on him, but Vincent is a project with some upside because of his length and skills.

Round 7, Pick 241: DT James Thompson Jr., Illinois

Finally, the Bears double-dip on defensive tackle with Illinois’ James Thompson Jr. The Wisconsin transfer had good seasons for the Illini and Badgers, but without standout numbers. At 6-foot-6, 310, Thompson should be a decent rotational run-stopper on early downs with some potential to develop into a spot starter down the line.