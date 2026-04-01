The Chicago Bears are hoping that they can become the team to beat in the NFC. Playing in a very competitive NFC North division, the Bears took many teams by surprise last season when they ended up beating the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card. Chicago almost found themselves in the NFC Championship game, also, after a magical Hail Mary play from Caleb Williams and DJ Moore against the Los Angeles Rams.

Fast forward a few months, and the Bears no longer have DJ Moore after a trade to Buffalo. Free agency is now mainly behind us, and head coach Ben Johnson is pumped up about having a defending Super Bowl champion on the roster after signing for $40 million. Johnson explained in a recent NY Times article that safety Coby Bryant is a ‘trained killer‘ on the field.

“The best defenses usually have two or three trained killers,” Johnson said. “You usually don’t have 11 of them. But you have two or three who are tone-setters who can really elevate the play of everyone around them. When we watched the tape, we felt that jumped off when Coby was on the field.”

“If he sees somebody, he’s looking to light them up,” Johnson said. “There are certainly some things to his game we’re looking to improve. Yet we feel he has a really solid foundation with his play style that’s going to naturally just percolate with the rest of the guys.”

The Bears' defense led the league in takeaways last season, and adding Byrant will allow them to remain at the top of the league.