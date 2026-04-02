With Ian Cunningham being named the Atlanta Falcons general manager, under normal circumstances, the Chicago Bears would be awarded two compensatory NFL Draft picks. But the Falcons also hiring Matt Ryan as their president of football has thrown a wrench in those plans.

Initially, it was announced that the Bears wouldn't receive two third-round draft picks after Cunningham's departure. However, general manager Ryan Poles and numerous Chicago decision makers recently met with Roger Goodell to try and reverse that decision, via Adam Hoge of CHGO.

“Kevin Warren, George McCaskey and Ryan Poles recently flew to New York to meet with Roger Goodell about the comp picks and made their appeal in person,” Hoge wrote. “It's still possible they receive a third round pick in this month's draft, but a decision will be needed soon.”

As part of the Rooney Rule, when a minority coach or executive is promoted to general manager or head coach with another franchise, their original team receives a compensatory third-round pick in the next two drafts. It was fully put into affect when the Los Angeles Rams received third-rounders in 2021 and 2022 when Brad Holmes was hired as the Detroit Lions GM.

With Cunningham being the assistant GM on the Bears and now full-time GM on the Falcons, it seems to be a pretty clear promotion. However, since Ryan is now president of football, he is considered the “key decision maker.” Because of that, Chicago hasn't been awarded their picks.

Still, the Bears believe it's naive to think Cunningham doesn't have a say on how the Falcons' roster is being built. As a legit promotion, Chicago couldn't block an interview. And in turn, they believe they are owed two third-round picks.

The NFL Draft is coming up quick, meaning the NFL is running out of time to come to a resolution. But the Bears at least aren't done fighting.