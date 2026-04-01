The Chicago Bears have had a busy offseason on the heels of last season's trip to the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. Chicago recently traded wide receiver DJ Moore to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for draft compensation, and is looking for ways to improve their roster before next season.

Many viewed the Bears' 2025 campaign as an immense success under first-year head coach Ben Johnson, but one person who does not want to bask in the glow for too long is none other than Johnson himself.

“You go downtown or you go somewhere (else), and everyone’s patting you on the back and telling you what a great job you did,” Johnson said, per Dan Wiederer of The Athletic. “You don’t want to hear it. You don’t want to hear it anymore, all right? It was great for the first week. But now our sights are turned.”

Johnson has long been lauded for his competitive spirit and intensity, and it appears that those traits have more than carried over into his first full offseason as the head coach of the Bears.

“We have to go back to work just like we did a year ago,” Johnson added. “It doesn’t get any easier. It’s going to continue to get harder. They’re going to feel that pressure from the coaching staff so that when we get to these games in the fall, we’re going to be ready.”

The Bears certainly do not want to fall into the same trap as the Washington Commanders, who had a similar run of success in 2024, winning several close games and making a surprisingly deep playoff run. However, Washington fell apart this past season, partly due to injury and partly due to their inability to sneak up on teams anymore, which could certainly happen to the Bears if they aren't careful.