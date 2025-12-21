The Chicago Bears watched Romeo Doubs torch them on a 33-yard touchdown that lifted the lead to 10. Only to later take advantage of a big Doubs miscue — on an onside kick.

Ben Johnson rolled the dice big after cutting the lead to 16-9. Cairo Santos booted his second big kick of the night inside Soldier Field: Which eventually landed in Chicago's hands.

WOW! The Bears RECOVER the onside kick

Doubs visibly took his eyes off the ball which got recovered by the Bears. But the drama escalated from there with first place in the NFC North on the line.

What transpired after Romeo Doubs botched recovery in Packers vs. Bears

Caleb Williams then led one last fourth quarter scoring drive — hitting JahDae Walker in the back of the end zone to tie the game up to send into overtime.

And that became Walker's first-ever NFL touchdown of his career as noted by the Bears. Williams completed an eight-play drive that ate up 53 yards and wilted away 1:35 off the game clock.

The second-year Bears QB surpassed the 200-yard mark on that drive. He entered overtime with 204 passing yards off 18-of-32 passing. Green Bay even struggled to grab him for a sack — with Williams' offensive line not surrendering anything.

But the momentum stayed on Chicago's side. Malik Willis, who replaced Jordan Love after a fierce helmet shot, escaped the pocket momentarily but got halted by T.J. Edwards. Then, Willis muffled the snap on the center exchange — creating the turnover on downs.

Williams took advantage — hitting DJ Moore on this 46-yard streak to win in walk off fashion.

GAME OVER! DJ MOORE WINS THE GAME FOR THE BEARS WITH THIS INSANE TD

Doubs appeared to have put the Bears away on his 33-yarder with building the lead to double digits. But he made his huge mistake late that shifted the momentum back Chicago's way. Now the Bears have regained complete control of the division — staring at ending their five-year playoff drought after taking down their nemesis.