There is no doubt that the Chicago Bears have galvanized their city as they prepare to play the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional playoffs. They have the full support of their fans and they also have the support of the other professional sports teams in the city.

Prior to the start of the Chicago Bulls' game against the Brooklyn Nets Sunday, Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu came to the United Center wearing a shirt that featured Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore's game-winning TD reception over defensive back Keisean Nixan of the Green Bay Packers. That memorable play came in the Week 16 meeting at Soldier Field between the two teams.

Article Continues Below

The Bears rallied for a 22-16 victory in that game, and it allowed the Bears to separate from the Packers in the NFC North race. They would meet the Packers again in the Wild Card game and Moore would also catch the winning TD pass from quarterback Caleb Williams in that game. That reception saw Moore get wide open and catch the ball in stride as he ran unimpeded into the end zone late in the 4th quarter.

The support that Dosunmu showed the Bears was also seen at two other Chicago sports events over the weekend. Bears support was heard loud and clear Saturday night at the United Center in the NHL game between the Chicago Blackhawks hosted the Boston Bruins. Chicago Cubs fans also supported the Bears at the annual team convention held at a downtown hotel in the city over the weekend.

Dosunmu is a 4th-year guard from Illinois and he is averaging 14.4 points and 3.5 assists per game for the Bulls. Chicago is in 9th place in the Eastern Conference with a 19-22 record.