When the Los Angeles Rams boarded their flight to the Windy City this weekend, they were hauling an extra 3,000 pounds of specialized gear. Facing a Divisional Round showdown against the Chicago Bears at a frozen Soldier Field, the Rams have transformed from a Southern California track team into an arctic expedition.

The headliner of this sub-zero saga? Matthew Stafford. According to NFL Network’s Stacey Dales, the veteran quarterback is set to channel his inner “Scuba Stafford” by wearing a full scuba suit beneath his uniform to trap body heat.

The weather forecast in Chicago is nothing short of a nightmare for a visiting dome-adjacent team. With air temperatures struggling to hit double digits and windchills projected to dive into negative territory, the Rams are traveling with roughly 25,000 pounds of equipment, nearly 20% more than their typical road trip allotment. This includes everything from heavy-duty sideline heaters to the aforementioned neoprene base layers.

Stafford’s “Scuba Stafford” persona isn't just a quirky fashion choice; it’s a survival tactic. The 37-year-old gunslinger is also managing a sprained index finger on his throwing hand, an injury that becomes notoriously difficult to manage when the mercury drops.

While Stafford has a respectable 3-3 record in career games below 32 degrees, he has historically struggled (1-9) when cold weather is paired with inclement conditions.

On the other side, Caleb Williams and the Bears are riding the momentum of a thrilling 31-27 comeback win over the Green Bay Packers. Chicago's offense, which averaged 25.9 points per game this season, thrives on a third-ranked rushing attack led by D’Andre Swift. They’ll look to exploit a Rams defense that, while stingy, will be tested by the elements just as much as their offensive counterparts.

This game is a clash of identities: the Rams’ top-ranked scoring offense of 30.5 PPG led by an MVP candidate in a wetsuit, versus a battle-tested Bears team that owns the best turnover margin (+22) in the league. If the Rams want to advance to the NFC Championship, Stafford will need every bit of that scuba suit magic to stay fluid while the rest of Chicago freezes over.