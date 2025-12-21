The Chicago Bears made a major statement in Week 16 on Saturday night, taking firm control of the NFC North race with a dramatic 22-16 win in overtime over the Green Bay Packers. Chicago trailed by 10 points with under three minutes remaining, but came all the way back with 16 unanswered points to pick up an improbable victory.

Wide receiver DJ Moore slammed the door in overtime, backing up a couple of big catches late in regulation with a monster 46-yard touchdown catch from Caleb Williams to end the game. After the game, Moore delivered a message that will have Chicago fans fired up.

#Bears WR DJ Moore after beating Green Bay: “At the end of the day, it’s F the Packers always.” pic.twitter.com/YC9U8d0Oge https://t.co/I8o35Jstr1 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 21, 2025

“It means a lot,” Moore said of the win. “At the end of the day, it's F the Packers always.”

Moore was the top target for Williams in this game with both Luther Burden and Rome Odunze sidelined due to injury, and he stepped up after a quiet game overall. The veteran wideout was a little bit banged up after taking a massive hit from Keisean Nixon early in the game, but he stepped up when it mattered most.

Moore made a 20-yard catch on the final drive of regulation with the Bears trailing by a touchdown. Just a few plays later, Williams found Jahdae Walker for the game-tying touchdown on fourth down to force overtime. After Chicago got a fourth-down stop on Green Bay's first possession of overtime, Ben Johnson went for the kill shot and landed it with the Williams-Moore connection.

The Bears now have a 1.5-game lead in the NFC North, meaning they need just one win or a Packers loss during the final two weeks of the season to clinch the division crown. It would be an improbable story for Johnson in his first year as head coach, and Saturday night may be the defining moment of it all.

Chicago and Green Bay have now played a pair of classic December games, and a third meeting could be on the horizon in the Wild Card round in a couple of weeks. If it's anything like Saturday night, we could have an all-timer on our hands.