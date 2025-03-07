As the Chicago Bears prepare for free agency, their social media team had a little fun stirring up the dust on Friday afternoon, hinting at a potential Khalil Mack reunion. To get fans excited for the Bears' upcoming 2025 NFL season, the Bears' social media team posted a 47-second video, showcasing highlights of legends who've sported the navy and orange throughout history. In the video, there were highlights of Bears legends and Hall of Famers like Charles “Peanut” Tillman, Brian Urlacher, and Julius Pepper. Oh, and potential free agent Khalil Mack.

The video begins with two Khalil Mack highlights from their battle against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, including a video of Mack sacking Brady followed by the famous clip of Mack hip-tossing rookie tackle Tristan Wirfs.

Then, the video continues with highlights from Peanut Tillman and Urlacher.

After those two Bears legends, Mack gets his third highlight of the video, an interception for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers.

The Bears kept the highlights coming, showcasing an interception from Jaylon Johnson, followed by Mack's fourth appearance: a sack against Kirk Cousins.

In the video's final 10 seconds, the Bears showcased Hall of Famer Julius Peppers intercepting a batted ball against Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

And, to wrap up the video, the Bears' social media team dropped one final Mack clip, making his fifth total appearance in a random internet highlight mashup on March 7, just days before the free agency window opens up.

Was this the Bears tipping their hand to show that Mack is coming back to Chicago for a reunion? That's possible.

But, another possibility is that the Bears' social media team knew the timing of this post — as well as showcasing Mack multiple times — would get their social media views through the roof.

Bears fans are easy to rile up on social media, and it appears this post could've been friendly fire by Chicago's digital team.

The Bears' post on X gained nearly one million views with “Khalil Mack” ranking as the third-highest trending topic under the sports tab at the time of this article posting.

Now, the Bears certainly could bring Mack back to their team under the right contract, as they're a team in need of edge rushers.

And although his first run with the Bears resulted in just two playoff games, they're arguably in a better spot now than when Mack was with the team from 2018 to 2021.

It somewhat seems like this was just a ploy for social media numbers. The Bears openly stating they want Mack before free agency opens would likely drive his price up.

And for a player on his way to 35 years old sooner than later, driving his price up should be the last thing the Bears want to do.

Yes, Mack is an outstanding player, but Father Time is and will always be undefeated. That's especially true for an edge rusher.

For a quarterback, sure. Maybe they can play into their 40s. But, there's a near 0% chance that Mack would play until 40, meaning his career is on the tail end.

With that, a reunion between the Bears and Khalil Mack could be possible, with or without the help of their social media team's cryptic video.