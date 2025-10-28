The Packers once famously wished Jonathan Garvin a happy birthday before moving on from the 2020 seventh-rounder, an awkward turn for a young edge defender who’d been bouncing between outside linebacker and occasional interior work in Green Bay.

He logged rotational snaps over three seasons and flashed in spurts, but depth eventually squeezed him out. That’s the backdrop as Chicago takes a low-risk swing on a still-young pass rusher with tools.

The Bears are signing former Miami Hurricanes defensive end Jonathan Garvin to the practice squad, per Tom Pelissero. The 6-foot-4, 257-pound lineman was drafted No. 242 overall by the Packers in 2020 and has 12.5 sacks as a pro, giving Chicago another developmental option on the edge as it preps for Week 9 at Cincinnati.

For a team that has leaned on roster churn to find situational help, Garvin’s length and get-off fit the profile of a gameday elevation candidate if he settles quickly on special teams and sub packages.

Chicago’s timing makes sense. With the Bengals ahead and Trey Hendrickson wrecking games on the other sideline, any fresh body who can set an edge, squeeze wide zone, and win a third-and-long rep has value.

Garvin’s Miami pedigree and frame give the staff angles to explore: standing him up as an overhang in odd looks, kicking him inside on obvious pass downs, or pairing him with a speed rusher to stress protections.

Discipline is the parallel emphasis. After a penalty-marred stumble in Baltimore, head coach Ben Johnson called for more accountability in the locker room, noting that while coaches will support, players need to “take the bull by the horns” to clean it up.

With a winnable road date in Cincinnati, Chicago’s path is clear: fewer flags, better field position, and a steadier four-man rush. If Garvin helps tilt a drive or two, the practice-squad flier will look prescient.

Garvin’s arc: Miami standout to late pick in Green Bay, now a Chicago project, reflects the Bears’ current roster strategy: keep swinging at traits and see who sticks. If the 6-4, 257-pounder converts flashes into finish, he’ll give the rotation exactly what it needs in November.