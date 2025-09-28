The Chicago Bears are riding high from their first win of the 2025 regular season. After two weeks of struggling, Ben Johnson's squad put together a complete game against the Dallas Cowboys. Their performance gave Johnson his first win as a head coach and some renewed confidence heading into Week 4.

Now, the Bears are set to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4. With a chance to get back to a .500 record, Chicago will need most of their team ready to play. They have two key players with injury designations against Las Vegas: running back D'Andre Swift and rookie TE Colston Loveland.

“#Bears RB D’Andre Swift (hip) is expected to play on Sunday, sources say, while TE Colston Loveland (hip) is more of a long-shot,” Ian Rapoport reported on X. “He’ll work out, but chances are Loveland won’t go.”

Swift had a quiet game on the ground against the Cowboys in Week 3. He got 13 carries but only gained 33 yards. The Bears running back did more damage in the passing attack. He had a big play during the game, catching a pass from Caleb Williams that he ran for 41 yards.

Article Continues Below

Loveland, on the other hand, was the Bears' first-round draft pick this season. The rookie tight end has had a quiet season so far, catching just three passes this year. Against the Cowboys, Loevland logged one catch for 31 yards.

The Bears had a strong showing against the Cowboys, beating the team 31-14. Caleb Williams played his best game of the season, completing 19 of his 28 passes for 298 yards and four touchdowns. On defense, Chicago's pass rush was able to pressure Dak Prescott, forcing two interceptions from the Dallas quarterback.

Chicago will now face a Raiders team that's also dealing with their own demons. Las Vegas has been unable to find a groove this season, with their offense in particular struggling. The Bears' offensive line will be tested against Vegas