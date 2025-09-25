Both the Raiders and Bears could really use a win in Week 4. So something's got to give. They may have the same record, but both teams are coming into this game in wildly different situations. Las Vegas got a big win in Week 1, but has since gone on a two-game losing streak. That includes an ugly Monday Night Football loss where Geno Smith threw three interceptions.

Meanwhile, the Bears are in the exact opposite position. Chicago started the season 0-2, which had many fans worried about Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson. But the Bears got a decisive victory against the Cowboys in Week 3 that has fans optimistic once more.

The Bears will look to keep their winning streak alive while the Raiders should be fighting for their lives. Las Vegas has the home field advantage, which could be an important edge here.

But which team will come out on top in this game? And which players will have the biggest impact on the outcome?

Here are three bold predictions for the Bears vs. Raiders matchup in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season.

Caleb Williams has plenty of good and bad plays against Raiders defense

Williams had his best game of the season in Week 3 against the Cowboys.

The second-year quarterback went 19-of-28 passing for 298 yards and four touchdowns. Chicago could not establish the run, but Williams was able to hit enough big plays to keep the offense humming.

Personally, I believe that performance was close to Williams' high end of his range of outcomes this season.

One big reason why I say that is because Caleb has a nearly perfect game. He threw zero interceptions and was not sacked a single time. That is rare for any NFL quarterback, but especially a scrambling gunslinger like Williams.

Instead, it makes too much sense to me that Williams will have a mixture of good and bad plays in Week 4.

So what does plenty of good and bad plays look like?

I'm predicting that Caleb will throw at least three passing touchdowns against the Raiders. I'm not confident that Chicago's running game will succeed, so their hopes will rest on Williams' right arm.

However, it won't all be pretty. I believe that Williams will also suffer at least three sacks and/or interceptions in any combination.

Maxx Crosby is one of the best players in the NFL. He could be a big problem for Chicago, even if they dedicate multiple blockers to him. Williams will have a more difficult time holding onto the ball in the pocket and trying to manufacture big plays.

The Raiders better hope they can force some mistakes from Williams. If he is kept clean, I don't think Las Vegas has a chance in this one.

Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers combine for 25+ touches, 200+ total yards

If the Raiders want to win this game, they'll need big performances from Jeanty and Bowers.

The Raiders have not seen Jeanty at the height of his powers as NFL defenses have done a good job of bottling him up. But that could all change against the Bears.

Chicago has one of the worst run defense units in the NFL through three weeks. They've allowed 418 rushing yards on 5.5 yards per carry. That puts them at sixth worst in the league with other struggling defenses like the Dolphins, Titans, and Giants

That should give Raiders fans some hope that Jeanty could finally have a huge game.

Jeanty has more yards after contact (145) than rushing yards (144) through three games. That suggests he is routinely being hit in the backfield and creating extra yards through sheer effort.

If the Raiders o-line can simply hold up at the point of attack, Jeanty could reward them with a big game.

Meanwhile, Bowers has been quiet compared to his rookie season.

He is lagging behind his 2024 stats with only 14 receptions for 179 yards and has not found the end zone. The Raiders have also failed to get him the ball more than five times in a single game.

I'm predicting that too will change in Week 4.

I have Jeanty and Bowers combining for over 25 total touches and going over 200+ total yards.

The touches part is less bold (they combined for 21 touches in Week 3) but the 200 yards part is where things get interesting.

Bears deploy two more trick plays, beat Raiders in OT

To love Ben Johnson is to love the trick play.

The first-year head coach finally opened up his bag of tricks against the Cowboys in Week 3. He dialed up a flea-flicker touchdown pass to Luther Burden based off game tape from Matt Eberflus' defense.

Johnson may not have the same type of intel this time, but something tells me he'll keep the trick plays coming.

I'm predicting that the Bears will run at least two trick plays against the Raiders.

There is an outside chance that these plays give the Bears enough of an edge to run away with this game. But I think it will be closer than most people think.

Give me the Bears to win by one score in a thrilling overtime victory over the Raiders.