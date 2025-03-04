The Chicago Bears could get a lot better during the 2025 NFL offseason. Chicago enters free agency with almost $80 million in cap space available to spend. They also boast several selections in the 2025 NFL Draft, including the 10th overall pick. One recent ESPN mock draft from Jordan Reid pairs Chicago with an offensive tackle who impressed at the NFL Combine.

Reid projected the Bears to select Missouri's Armand Membou with the 10th overall pick.

“The Bears' offensive line was among the worst in the NFL this past season, allowing a league-high 68 sacks. Membou would be a strong building block in constructing a more consistent group,” Reid wrote.

The Bears will prioritize upgrading their offensive line this offseason, both through free agency and the draft. Adding a player like Membou feels aligned with how the Bears plan to approach the next few months.

“Primarily playing right tackle during his career, he made a massive leap as a junior, giving up only one sack and shutting down many of the SEC's best pass rushers,” Reid continued.

Reid notes that Chicago already has a young right tackle in Darnell Wright. If the Bears did make this pick, it would be fascinating to see where they plug him in on the o-line.

“The Bears are already set at right tackle with Darnell Wright, so Membou could provide immediate competition to Braxton Jones at left tackle or start at either guard spot.”

Bears also linked to two star offensive linemen in free agency

If the Bears did draft Armand Membou, he would pair nicely two other players linked to Chicago.

Adam Hoge of CHGO paired the Bears with a few offensive linemen after the Chiefs franchise tagged guard Trey Smith last week.

“Most around the league expect the Bears to be aggressive in free agency, particularly when it comes to upgrading the interior of their offensive line,” Hoge said in his CHGO newsletter on Monday. “With Chiefs guard Trey Smith now off the board, the two names that kept coming up the most in Indianapolis were Falcons center Drew Dalman and Lions guard Kevin Zeitler.”

Dalman is a talented center who may command a lucrative contract. Thankfully, the Bears could afford to sign him if they decide it is a wise move.

Zeitler is important to note because he played in Detroit during the 2024 season under Bears head coach Ben Johnson. It would make sense for Johnson to pursue Zeitler as a one-year bandaid at the guard position.

It will be interesting to see how the Bears spend their money during NFL free agency next week.