As fans have been waiting to hear an update regarding Kansas City Chiefs star Trey Smith, they will like the recent news which includes the offensive lineman being franchise tagged by the team according to Jordan Schultz and Ian Rapoport. With the Chiefs looking ahead to the NFL Draft and the rest of the offseason, there were talks of a potential long-term deal, but with the franchise tag, those conversations will halt for now.

However, it was said by Schultz that the “goal” is to get a long-term deal done between the two parties, but Smith will stay with Kansas City.

“BREAKING: The #Chiefs will be placing the franchise tag on Pro Bowl G Trey Smith, sources tell @NFLonFOX,” Schultz wrote on his X, formerly Twitter, account. “The goal is still to work out a long-term deal, but for now, the tag ensures he stays in Kansas City. Negotiations will continue.”

Expand Tweet

“The #Chiefs are planning to franchise tag star guard Trey Smith, sources say,” Rapoport wrote on X. “An intriguing move, as KC keeps one of its best players for $23.4M on a 1-year, fully guaranteed deal.”

Expand Tweet

Chiefs have been talking with Trey Smith on a long-term deal

While the Chiefs look to recover after losing in the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles in disappointing fashion, a key aspect this offseason for the team was keeping Smith, who is a major foundation to their offensive line. Kansas City general manager Brett Veach spoke at the NFL Scouting Combine about the talks with Smith and mentioned how there was “some good dialogue” about a long-term extension.

“He’s obviously at the top of the list. We’ve already had some good dialogue with him,” Veach said. “Obviously, a lot to work through. This is the time to do that and, again, we’ve already had some initial dialogue. That will continue this week and the days to come leading up to free agency. We’ll certainly do what we can and feel pretty optimistic about our possibilities there.”

Expand Tweet

As the result ended up being a franchise tag for Smith, he still gets a one-year contract worth $23.4 million, which still makes him “the highest-paid guard in the league” according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, passing Landon Dickerson.

“The highest-paid guard in the NFL is Philadelphia’s Landon Dickerson at $21 million per year,” Schefter wrote. “The franchise tag for offensive linemen, projected just under $24 million, surpasses that by a few million— making Trey Smith the highest-paid guard in football.”

The Chiefs were 15-2, won the AFC West, but missed out on their third straight Super Bowl.