The Chicago Bears are expected to make some big moves this offseason. Chicago has a full war chest of draft picks and plenty of cap space to spend during NFL free agency. Even though the Bears missed out on Trey Smith, they may still look to add talent on the offensive line.

Adam Hoge of CHGO shared some of what he learned from the NFL Combine ahead of NFL free agency next week.

“Most around the league expect the Bears to be aggressive in free agency, particularly when it comes to upgrading the interior of their offensive line,” Hoge said in his CHGO newsletter on Monday. “With Chiefs guard Trey Smith now off the board, the two names that kept coming up the most in Indianapolis were Falcons center Drew Dalman and Lions guard Kevin Zeitler.”

Dalman would be a splash acquisition by the Bears. There are few quality centers in this year's free agency, which means Dalman may land an inflated contract. In fact, it would not be surprising for his camp to push for a contract similar to Creed Humphrey's four-year, $72 million deal signed in August.

Zeitler may end up being the more attractive free agent of the two. He is 35 years old and will not be nearly as expensive as Dalman. Zeitler also played on Ben Johnson's offense in Detroit during the 2024 season. If Johnson was at all impressed with Zeitler last season, he may be a priority free agency target for the Bears next week.

Hoge also noted that Chicago may bring Back Matt Pryor as depth on the offensive line.

“Don’t be surprised if the Bears also re-sign guard Matt Pryor as a backup. He showed his value by playing solidly in 1005 snaps last season,” Hoge concluded.

Ben Johnson shares why he wants to add veteran center to Bears' offensive line

Bears head coach Ben Johnson would certainly like to add a veteran center during free agency.

Johnson explained the Caleb Williams reason why he thinks the Bears need a veteran center.

“I would say it's less about me and more about the quarterback. To help him out the most here going forward, I do think we need to have a strong presence at center,” Johnson shared.

Johnson elaborated on exactly the type of center he is looking to add.

“Smart player who can set the table from a run game and pass protection perspective,” Johnson said.

It will be interesting to see if the Bears add Dalman or another veteran center during NFL free agency next week.