As the Chicago Bears prepare for their 2025 season opener on Monday Night Football against the Minnesota Vikings, running back Roschon Johnson returned to practice for the first time in over a month.

According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, Johnson was limited in Saturday’s session, marking his first practice since Aug. 5 while recovering from a foot injury. Johnson remains listed as questionable for Week 1, and according to Biggs, the second-year back may require more practice time before being deemed game-ready.

“Good chance RB Brittain Brown is flexed from practice squad for the game,” Biggs added on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Johnson, 24, is coming off a sophomore campaign in which he played 14 games. He totaled 150 rushing yards on 55 carries, averaging 2.7 yards per attempt, but found the end zone six times in short-yardage and goal-line situations. As a receiver, he contributed 104 yards on 16 receptions, also across 14 appearances.

Chicago selected Johnson in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Texas. In his rookie year, Johnson showcased more efficiency in limited touches, rushing for 352 yards on 81 carries (4.3 yards per carry) and scoring two touchdowns. He also caught 34 passes for 209 yards, appearing in 15 games during the 2023 season.

With Johnson’s Week 1 status uncertain, the Bears may turn to other options in the backfield. Veteran D’Andre Swift is expected to handle lead duties after joining Chicago in the offseason. Rookie Kyle Monangai, currently managing a hamstring injury, could be in the mix if cleared in time. Travis Homer, who suffered a calf injury during the preseason, remains on injured reserve. Brittain Brown, currently on the practice squad, is a candidate to be elevated if additional depth is needed against the Vikings.

The Bears will host the Vikings on Sept. 8 at Soldier Field, with kickoff scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN. The game will mark the debut of head coach Ben Johnson and second-year quarterback Caleb Williams in Chicago’s revamped offense.