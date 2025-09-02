The Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears meet in the opening Monday Night Football game of the season and both teams have undergone major changes since the end of last season.

The Vikings had a memorable 2024 season, finishing with a 14-3 record and the most wins of any team that did not win a division title. The Vikings had a chance to earn the top seed in the NFC and win the NFC North title when they went to Detroit for the final game of the regular season, but they fell short and had to settle for a Wild Card spot.

After losing to the Lions, the Vikings had little left in the tank when they played the Los Angeles Rams on the road in the postseason and they were eliminated quickly. Their dreams of a championship disappeared into the ether.

The Vikings said goodbye to surprising quarterback Sam Darnold in the offseason even though he was brilliant for the majority of the season. Head coach Kevin O'Connell, perhaps the NFL's most noted QB whisperer, wanted to make the bold move of turning the QB1 position to J.J. McCarthy. The Vikings also fortified their offensive line by signing center Ryan Kelly and guard Will Fries as free agents.

Bears hoping for significant growth

The Bears are coming off a 5-12 season that saw them finish in last place in the NFC North. Despite the presence of No. 1 draft pick Caleb Williams, the Bears simply made too many mistakes and let multiple opportunities slip through their grasp a year ago.

As a result of that disappointment, the Bears hired Ben Johnson away from the Detroit Lions to tutor Williams and get the most out of him. The former Lions offensive coordinator is one of the most creative game planners in the NFL and he has run a demanding training camp.

The Bears will find out if Johnson, Williams and the Bears offense have advanced enough to gain footing in the NFL's toughest division.

Here are 3 bold predictions for the game between the Vikings and the Bears in Week 1 as well as a forecast on the outcome of the game.

J.J. McCarthy will throw for 250 yards and 3 touchdowns in his debut

McCarthy would not have ascended to his position if O'Connell had any doubts about his ability level. The quarterback led Michigan to the national championship in 2023 and was the No. 10 pick in last year's draft. The Vikings were planning to work him into the lineup during his rookie season, but those plans blew up when McCarthy suffered a meniscus injury in the first preseason game and was lost for the season.

He had surgery and rehabbed last year and he appears to be ready to start the season. Perhaps the reason for that is his crew of receivers. Justin Jefferson is arguably the No. 1 receiver in the NFL and has been brilliant in his first five seasons with the Vikings. He caught 103 passes last year for 1,533 yards and 10 touchdowns.

No. 2 receiver Jordan Addison (suspended) will not be in the lineup for the season opener or the two games that follow. The Vikings reacquired Adam Thielen from the Carolina Panthers and he is an excellent complement to Jefferson. In addition to making the tough catches over the middle, he has moves to make defensive backs miss and can create big plays on his own.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson is one of the elite route runners at his position. He is a top third-down weapon and he can be effective in the red zone.

Bears defense will not be at its best

The Bears appear to be at a major disadvantage because defensive back Jaylon Johnson has been battling an unspecified leg injury throughout training camp. He has been added to the active roster, but that does not mean he will be able to play against the Vikings. He is their best cover man — and their best defensive player — when he is healthy. However, if he can play against the Vikings, he most likely will be limited and not close to his best.

The combination of the top Vikings receivers vs. a secondary that will not be at its best should allow McCarthy to have a sharp debut

Williams has issues making decisions, and Vikings will sack him 4 times

Ben Johnson has pushed Williams hard during training camp because he wants him to be decisive when he has the ball in his hands. If he doesn't get rid of it quickly to his receivers, Vikings pass rushers Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel will get after him quickly.

Nobody knows this more than Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, and he will disguise his defensive fronts to make it difficult for Williams and receivers D.J. Moore, Rome Odunze and Colston Loveland to understand where the pressure is coming from.

In addition to having concerns about Williams' decision making, the Bears have issues on the offensive line. Braxton Jones is listed as the starting left tackle on the depth chart and he appears to be up against it when it comes to holding up against the Minnesota pass rush.

Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason will rush for 150-plus yards

O'Connell has full belief that McCarthy will become an elite quarterback, but he also knows that there will be growing pains. He wants to support his quarterback with a powerful and consistent ground attack.

The Vikings added Aaron Jones prior to the 2024 season and he rushed for 1,138 yards while averaging 4.5 yards per carry and scoring 5 touchdowns last year. The Vikings added former 49er running back Jordan Mason to supplement the running attack during the offseason. Mason had 132 carries for 672 yards and 3 TDs while averaging 5.1 yards per carry as the backup to Christian McCaffrey.

It's not just the skill-position players that should give the Vikings a solid ground game. Kelly and Fries upgrade two weak spots on the offensive line while tackles Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill are outstanding. Look for rookie guard Donovan Jackson to fit right in and the Vikings will establish their ground game against DE Montez Sweat, DT Grady Jarrett and LBs T.J. Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds.

Vikings will open season with solid road win

The Bears will be primed to open the season with a solid effort at Soldier Field against a very good division opponent as their head coach makes his debut. Chicago should be primed for a sharp start in front of a national television audience.

However, the Vikings are an established contender with excellent talent on both sides of the ball. They also have a huge advantage in the WR-DB matchup because Jefferson is a game breaker and the Bears' best cover man is not at his best.

Look for the Vikings to take control in the second half and come away with a 35-14 triumph.