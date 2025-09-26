Like many young teams around the NFL, the Chicago Bears finally notched their first win in Week 3. The 31-14 victory over the visiting Dallas Cowboys was an outstanding display from both sides of the ball. Unfortunately for the Bears, their quest to get back to .500 this coming Sunday got a little tougher. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero via X, formerly Twitter, Chicago is dealing with a trio of questionable injuries ahead of Sunday's matchup on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders. Separately, the Bears' official communications page on X announced that right tackle Darnell Wright will miss the Raiders matchup.

“#Bears D'Andre Swift (hip), TE Colston Loveland (hip), and CB Kyler Gordon (hamstring) are all listed as questionable for Sunday,” reported Pelissero.

The Raiders also enter next Sunday's matchup at 1-2, so both teams are looking to improve their 2025 mark to 2-2. Each organization changed head coaches this past offseason, with former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll taking over in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, Chicago GM Ryan Poles hired ex-Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to help turn around the career of former first overall pick Caleb Williams and a listless Bears offense. Can Chicago improve to 2-2 without Swift, Wright, and Loveland on Sunday?

Bears look to climb back to .500 with a win over Raiders Sunday

While Loveland and Swift are dealing with hip injuries, it appears as if Swift's is a bit more severe. After all, the veteran running back missed the Week 3 win over Dallas. Loveland sustained his injury during the victory, but it already looks like he could be back for Sunday's matchup. Wright's elbow is a cause for concern, as Williams could use one of his best linemen, especially against stud Las Vegas pass rusher Maxx Crosby. Gordon's hamstring is also a blow, as he's a key contributor to the Bears' secondary.

However, Johnson will undoubtedly have his team ready for the trip to Vegas. The Raiders haven't won since their 20-13 victory over the New England Patriots. Their losses over the past two weeks have been disappointing on both sides of the ball. With Chicago coming into town, it's certainly a winnable one for the home team. However, the Bears showed just how they can be last Sunday, even without Swift at 100 percent. If the number one running back does end up missing Sunday's matchup, can Chicago capture their second straight win and finish the first quarter of this season at 2-2?