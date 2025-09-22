On Sunday, Ben Johnson secured his first win as the Chicago Bears head coach. Ultimately, the Bears played their best football thus far and came away on top by a score of 31-14. A massive relief after back-to-back losses that called into question whether the Bears were actually turning a new leaf.

This weekend, Chicago will be traveling to take on the Las Vegas Raiders. A game in which Johnson humbly admits Chicago will enter as the underdog, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. During his Monday press conference, Johnson made his case.

Essentially, Johnson says his team will build off the success of their win and use the underdog status as a motivating factor.

“We're looking to piggyback on that performance here and go for our first road win here this week,” Johnson said. “We're road underdogs already. I think Vegas is picked to beat us, so we got to come out and have a great week of preparation.”

#Bears HC Ben Johnson opened his presser today by pointing out they’re a road underdog vs. the #Raiders in Week 4. Not something you usually hear from a HC. Anything to find motivation and use as fuel. pic.twitter.com/DHf3S9RJi7 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 22, 2025

Johnson is in his first full season as Bears' coach. After their 31 point loss to the Detroit Lions, Johnson received blamed from the fans. However, the win over the Cowboys breathed new life back into Chicago and Johnson.

The Raiders are also 1-2 to start the season.

Article Continues Below

Ben Johnson's humility goes a long way for the Bears

The fact that Johnson is not sugar coating anything is a sign that he is fully aware of what he is up against. He has the dauting task of trying to resurrect a franchise that has been stuck in a state of despair for years. It is clear that one solid victory where all cylinders click is not the be all end all.

When it comes to the Raiders, the Bears have their work cut out for them against the Vegas defense. Their defense led by Maxx Crosby can take advantage of Caleb Williams, who is still in the growth process in his second NFL season.

Nevertheless, Williams is fresh off a dominating performance against the Cowboys. He completed 19 out of 28 pass attempts for 298 passing yards along with tying his career high of four touchdowns.

Meanwhile, he has a coach in Johnson who is up front about what lies ahead as well as taking one game at a time. That alone is a sign that things are turning around.