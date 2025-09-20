After Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift was listed as questionable for Week 3's matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, his status has been upgraded. Swift, dealing with a quad injury from Week 2's loss to the Detroit Lions, was limited in practice all week.

However, Swift is expected to play when the Bears face the Cowboys on Sunday, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

“Bears RB D’Andre Swift (questionable, hamstring) is expected to play Sunday vs. Cowboys, per source,” Fowler reported.

The injury update on Swift comes after the Bears placed cornerback Jaylon Johnson on the IR. The Bears are still in search of their first win of the 2025 NFL season, coming off a 27-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in their season opener and a 52-21 blowout defeat to the Lions.

Johnson, who suffered a groin injury, could miss beyond Week 3, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“The #Bears are placing star CB Jaylon Johnson on Injured Reserve because of a groin injury, source says. He’s out indefinitely,” Rapoport reported.

The 2023 Second-Team All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler battled a groin injury that caused him to miss the season opener versus the Minnesota Vikings. He suited up against the Detroit Lions last Sunday but suffered a new groin injury that could jeopardize the remainder of his 2025-26 campaign.

De'Andre Swift expected to play in Bears' Week 3 matchup

Against a tough opponent in the Cowboys, quarterback Caleb Williams and the Bears will need D'Andre Swift's production. He's a big part of the offense as its leading ball carrier. Swift has 116 rush yards on 29 carries on the season, adding one touchdown in Week 2's loss to the Lions.

Despite the Bears' 31-point loss, head coach Ben Johnson had plenty of good takeaways from Williams' performance, per ESPN's Courtney Cronin.

“I did see significant growth,” Johnson said. “It’s not perfect yet. There’s still a number of plays where our eyes aren’t quite in the right position or we’re holding onto the ball just a tick longer than what we’re coaching. But I did see tremendous growth in terms of going through the progression. There were a few times there where we had to get to number three or four in the read, and he was trusting his feet and his footwork and was able to get there. I did think he got better from Week 1 to Week 2.”

Williams and the Bears will hope to see that growth carry into Week 3's matchup against the Cowboys.