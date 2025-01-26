Following the splash that the Chicago Bears made by hiring Ben Johnson for their head coaching vacancy, the Monsters of the Midway have been building a truly special staff under him. Between the additions of Antwaan Randle El (assistant head coach/WR coach), JT Barrett (QB coach), and Al Harris (secondary coach), the Bears could be making an even bigger splash with their coordinator hires, including David Shaw and Dennis Allen, per Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.

“While no announcement has been made official, multiple sources believe former Saints and Raiders head coach Dennis Allen will be hired as defensive coordinator,” Biggs wrote.

Along with Allen — a coordinator who'd be bringing head coaching experience with him — the Bears are looking at bringing in a coach who stems back to the Andrew Luck days of Stanford, per Biggs.

“A league source told the Tribune on Saturday that the Bears are interviewing former Stanford coach David Shaw for the offensive coordinator position,” Biggs wrote. “Shaw, 52, was a senior personnel executive for the Denver Broncos this season.

“He was one of the 17 known candidates the Bears interviewed for the job that went to Johnson on Monday. Shaw, 52, was the head coach at Stanford from 2011-22 and last worked in the NFL in a four-year stint with the Baltimore Ravens from 2002-05 as quarterbacks and wide receivers coach. He also worked previously for the Oakland Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles.”

When thinking of who the offensive coordinator for Caleb Williams and the Bears could be, a major component that must be addressed is a coach who can adapt their schemes to the strengths of their roster. With Williams having strengths in play-action passing and improvising on broken plays, the offensive coordinator should be able to help scheme to those strengths, unlike Shane Waldron, who was fired midway through the 2024 season.

And when thinking of coaches who know what they're talking about regarding quarterback talent, Shaw should be seen as one of those people.

As a member of the Stanford football program from 2007 until 2022, Shaw helped work with Andrew Luck — one of the best quarterback prospects to enter the NFL.

In an interview with Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network, Shaw gave his thoughts on the quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft. During the interview, Shaw had a take that should have the Bears eager to get him in Halas Hall as soon as possible.

“There's only one 10 out of 10 that I've ever seen, and that's Andrew Luck,” Shaw said. “When Trevor Lawrence came out, I thought he was the best since Andrew. Caleb Williams is the best since Andrew. If he's not a 10, he's a 9.9999999.”

Now, it takes more than thinking Williams is a good quarterback for Shaw to get the Bears' offensive coordinator position.

However, given his prowess as a developer of quarterbacks — including Luck — Chicago could have a star-studded cast if they can bring in Shaw and Allen to help turn the Bears around after a disappointing 2024 season.