It has been a frustrating year for DJ Moore, but the veteran finally got his moment of truth in Week 16. After catching the game-winning touchdown to beat the Green Bay Packers in overtime, the Chicago Bears receiver celebrated in a way that will have every fan smiling ear-to-ear.

The Bears nearly had a full-blown party in the locker room after the game, with shades of former head coach Matt Nagy's ‘Club Dub.' Head coach Ben Johnson awarded game balls after the win, with one going to Moore, who showed off his celebratory cheese grater hat.

DJ Moore celebrating with a cheese grater on his head in the locker room pic.twitter.com/Pzetyz4jRz — Barstool Gambling (@stoolgambling) December 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

Moore became the hero of the game with a 46-yard walk-off touchdown in overtime. Moore beat Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon on the play, who had no choice but to desperately grab his helmet as he hauled in one of the best catches of the year.

The iconic cheese grater gesture was the perfect way to end the night for Moore, who was already the hero of the night. Moments after catching the game-winning touchdown, Moore further captured Bears fans' admiration by declaring, ‘F the Packers, always.'

After leading the Bears in receiving in his first two years with the team, Moore has taken a decisive step back to second-year wideout Rome Odunze. However, with Odunze sitting out of Week 16 with a foot injury, Moore served as Caleb Williams' No. 1 target for the third consecutive game.

Moore's 46-yard posterizing touchdown put a bow on his season-high 97-yard performance. Moore struggled to get going for most of the game, but came up big in the second half and overtime to put Chicago in the driver's seat of the NFC North.