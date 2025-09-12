The Chicago Bears got their 2025-26 NFL season off to a rough start. Ben Johnson lost his head coaching debut as the Bears let the Minnesota Vikings come back for a dramatic win. However, the team does not have time to wast reflecting on the loss with the Detroit Lions looming. Heading into the weekend, the team got updates on cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon.

Johnson did not play in Week 1, leaving Chicago without its top cornerback against Justin Jefferson and Co.. The veteran was dealing with calf and groin injuries that he could not overcome before the Bears' season opener. For a player who unlocks what could be a talented defense, Chicago missed Johnson dearly. However, they won't have to be without him for another game.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Johnson is ready to hit the field for his first game of the regular season. However, Gordon is going to miss his second straight game with a hamstring issue.

“Bears CB Jaylon Johnson (calf/groin) is off the injury report and will make his season debut Sunday at Detroit, while CB Kyler Gordon (hamstring) is out again,” Pelissero said.

Having Johnson back in the mix is a big boost for Chicago. Bears fans remember him for a costly blunder last season, but the corner is a Pro Bowl talent. Johnson is an offensive-minded head coach, putting more pressure on the defensive players to produce and compliment second-year quarterback Caleb Williams.

The Lions are looking for a bounce back after a lackluster effort against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1. The NFC North figures to be one of the NFL's most competitive divisions once again this season. Neither the Lions nor Bears can afford to start 0-2 in divisional games. With Johnson back from injury, Chicago stands a better chance. However, taking Detroit down is a tall task.