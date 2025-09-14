The Chicago Bears were without cornerback Jaylon Johnson in their season opening loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He was able to make his return in Week 2, but not for long.

Johnson suffered a groin injury and is now questionable to return, the team announced. It's the same injury that delayed his season debut, meaning the cornerback could be dealing with a setback of the same issue. But the Bears will know more either after the game or if Johnson is able to make his return.

His loss is a massive blow to Chicago's defense. The cornerback is a two-time Pro Bowler and is tasked with shutting down opposing team's top wide receivers. Without Johnson though, Amon-Ra St. Brown will be able to have more of a field day. He already has six receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown at the break.

With slot cornerback Kyler Gordon ruled out before the game even began, Chicago's secondary finds themselves in a similar situation to Week 1. Nahshon Wright had a pick-six in their absence. But overall, the unit – and the defense at large – got worn down as the game went on. It's hard to replace players of Johnson and Gordon's caliber.

When it comes to Johnson at least, the Bears are going to try to remain optimistic. That'll be difficult if Johnson suffered a setback. He missed plenty of training camp with the groin injury. For now though, they'll at the very least try to make a comeback against the Detroit Lions and avoid the dreaded 0-2 start. But that becomes even less likely without Johnson.