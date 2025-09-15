The Chicago Bears are struggling to start the 2025 NFL season. Chicago is 0-2 after getting blown out by Detroit 52-21 in Ben Johnson's return to the Motor City. To make matters worse, Chicago just got some devastating injury news.

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson is out indefinitely with a groin injury, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Chicago is still evaluating the full extent of the injury. They do not know whether surgery is necessary nor how long Johnson will be sidelined.

Johnson left during the second quarter of Chicago's Week 2 loss against Detroit. He missed all of Bears training camp, the preseason, and the season opener with a groin injury. It appears he reaggravated that injury breaking up a pass on Sunday.

More on this story to come.